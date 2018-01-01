Session management, context awareness, third party APIs integration, template language support, automated tests of all possible dialog flows, one-click deploys.
Integrate any third party API, save the dialog flow state in the session, use variables to control the dialog flow, embrace the power and simplicity of twig templating language.
All of it with simple markup language written in the most human friendly format - YAML.
No programming. No Servers. No Lambda Functions.
Stop waisting your time trying to go though all possible dialog scenarios in your Alexa Skill and Google Assistant Action. Let our automated tester do the job for you.
Logic errors, dialog dead ends, API errors - the tester will find all of it in seconds. So you wouldn’t need to.
Concentrate on building great voice user experiences - we’ll take care of the boring details.
The automatic deployment process also validate your model, export your custom slots and all of the intents. You can literally go from a new script to production in one click.
We've created BotTalk so everyone could write complex voice user interfaces. But we also know sometimes you might want special attention. We offer you a dedicated team of AI and voice interface specialists - to bring your product to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Facebook Messenger.